The viral success of Gen Z pop singer Tate McRae has led some fans to dub the singer the next massive princess of pop – with some going as far to compare her to Britney Spears.

Despite having a career in the entertainment industry for the past decade, first as a professional dancer, then as a voice actor, and finally as a singer, the 20-year-old Canadian pop star has only recently found global fame.

Her international platform began to grow over the summer following the release of her Ryan Tedder-penned single “Greedy”, accompanied by its high-energy, classic pop star-style music video, set in an ice hockey rink.

In just a few short months, the musician has gone from being a TikTok star to a worldwide pop phenomenon, with “Greedy” racking up 37 million views on YouTube at the time of writing, and more than 350 million streams on Spotify.

The track has also become a top ten hit in numerous countries including the US and the UK, and a number one smash in Austria, Greece, and Norway, among other countries.

This week, fans were left truly gagged and gooped following Tate McRae’s performance of “Greedy” on both Saturday Night Live, and at the Billboard Music Awards – with her impeccable dancing skills setting her apart from her pop counterparts.

“She has all the characteristics of a 2000s superstar like Britney and Janet Jackson: performance, dancing, charisma, the synchronised dancers,” one fan gushed. “I hope she is very successful, she deserves it.”

“She writes her records herself, performs live and has an amazing live voice with a superb stage presence. Just look at them moves. A whole package right there,” a second agreed.

On her social media channels, McRae has been letting fans into her world and showing off her intense workout routines, which stem from her time as a competitive dancer.

“I think that dancing competitively really gave me the grit to be who I am right now,” McRae once said.

“I’m super competitive. I’m a really big workhorse – I’ll work for anything.”

McRae is known for having professional ballet training, while her workouts include pilates, tackling the high bars, squats, bicep curls, lunges and crunches – alongside several hours in the gym with her professional trainer and brother, Tucker.

While it’s a lot of work, it’s evidently paying off as her career explodes. Her latest single, “Exes”, has already been streamed more than 13 million times, and it’s been out for less than a week.