Abigail Thorn has announced that she has been cast in House of the Dragon season two.

The star is perhaps best known for creating PhilosophyTube, a YouTube channel with almost 2 million subscribers.

The actress has recently landed a role in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe series The Acolyte, before announcing her newest role in the HBO Game of Thrones prequel.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on 5 June, Thorn said: “VERY excited to announce this – I’m joining the cast of HBO’s House of the Dragon. I play Sharako Lohar – she’s the Triarchy’s new commander and you can see her in action soon!”

VERY excited to announce this – I’m joining the cast of HBO’s House of the Dragon 😈🐉 I play Sharako Lohar – she’s the Triarchy’s new commander and you can see her in action soon! 🏴‍☠️⚔️💪#HOTDS2 pic.twitter.com/SHEC39viqB — Abigail Thorn (@PhilosophyTube) June 4, 2024

The series celebrates LGBTQ+ joy in the form of out gay actor Bethany Antonia (Princess Baela Targaryen), and out non-binary actor Emma Darcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, as well as Thorn now featuring on the series.

Meanwhile, her previous Star Wars series is also jam-packed with positive LGBTQ+ representation. Despite the franchise’s predominantly white, heteronormative beginnings, Disney+ shows have tried to remedy its past.

Following in the footsteps of The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka and Andor, Star Wars: The Acolyte – which recently hit our screens – is already a smash hit – when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation, at least.

Trans icons Thorn and Jen Richards are both involved with the series, with the philosopher embodying the character Ensign Eurus, while Richards is one of the writers. Plus, showrunner Leslye Headland is a lesbian, and her wife Rebecca Henderson will also act in The Acolyte alongside Thorn and other LGBTQ+ icons.

Amandla Stenberg, who is gay, non-binary and uses she/her and they/them pronouns also stars in the show, as does Charlie Barnett – who appears as as Yord Fandar, a Jedi. Barnett is gay and says that he realised the truth about his sexuality when he was just 13.

House of the Dragon season two is set to arrive on Max on 16 June.