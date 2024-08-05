House of the Dragon introduces trans actress Abigail Thorn in season two finale

House of the Dragon‘s season two finale introduced trans actress Abigail Thorn in a key role for the Westeros-based Game of Thrones spin-off.

After eight gripping episodes of really big houses and really big dragons, the second season of the aptly named House of the Dragon has finally come to end.

Starring Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy, the season finally gave queer fans what they wanted, on and off the screen, and its finale episode revealed (at least) one last surprise.

Enter trans actress Abigail Thorn as Triarchy Admiral Sharako Lohar; a fierce commander of the Triarchy’s Navy, and new ally to Team Green, led by Alicent Hightower (Cooke).

But who is Admiral Sharako Lohar?

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead.

The season two finale opens a way away from Dragonstone, on the tropical islands held by the Triarchy alliance.

Team Green key player Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) is attempting to win the Triarchy’s sizeable fleet to his cause, and is told that to do so, he must impress the Admiral of their Navy; one Sharako Lohar (Thorn).

Tyland and Sharako mud wrestle to prove the former’s worth, with the Admiral telling the Lannister that she wants to have children with him – by which she means, she wants him to impregnate her many wives.

While audiences aren’t treated to that particular spectacle, House of the Dragon season two does end with the Triarchy fleet firmly under Team Green’s thumb as it sails for the Gullet to challenge their enemy, Team Black’s Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), so we can only assume the mud wrestling and polygamy went well.

It’s worth noting that in the book, written by George R. R. Martin, Admiral Sharako Lohar is a man – but just as lustful and powerful as Abigail Thorn’s depiction.

Abigail Thorn is best known for creating PhilosophyTube, a YouTube channel with nearly 2 million subscribers. (Getty)

Who is Abigail Thorn?

The latest in a (thankfully) ever-expanding list of trans talent to be blazing trails in media, Abigail Thorn is a 31-year-old British actress. She came out publicly as trans in 2021.

She has also appeared in Star Wars spinoff The Acolyte as ensign Eurus, as the franchise’s first out trans actor.

Outside of House of the Dragon, Thorn is best known for producing YouTube channel Philosophy Tube. She started her channel in 2013 to provide free philosophy lessons for people after the increase in university tuition fees in England. It now has 1.5 million subscribers.

When is House of the Dragon season three coming out?

House of the Dragon season two may be over, but fans are already pining for more Westeros.

The good news is the show was renewed for round three before the second was even released; the bad news is that there is no official release date – or even window – for it.

Creator George R. R. Martin has also previously confirmed that season four is in the works.

House of the Dragon season two is available on HBO and Max in the US and on Sky Atlantic and Now in the UK.