In what should surprise no one, Gen Z and Millennial colleagues get the ‘ick’ when they hear cringe-worthy workplace jargon terms in calls and meetings, or read them in an email.

We’ve all been on the other end of the dreaded “hope this email finds you well” message between syngergising with teams and circling back on low-hanging-fruit to-dos.

While corporate jargon is as old as work itself, LinkedIn’s State of Workplace Jargon Report has highlighted how younger generations of colleagues are fed up with its use: 60 per cent of Gen Z employees want to hear less or have it eliminated altogether.

For Millenials, the relationship with workplace jargon is multi-layered. While 65 per cent said they want it gone or reduced, they admit to using it the most, and 25 per cent said that they are so accustomed to it that they don’t even realise when they are saying it.

The confusion and inequities of workplace jargon

While at the surface level, the use of this type of work chat just seems annoying, a deep dive into its use suggests a loss of productivity and highlights inequalities in the “office”.

LinkedIn’s report said that 40 per cent of workers have had a misunderstanding or made a mistake because they didn’t know what the jargon meant or it was misused.

In most cases, employees are left on their own to decode jargon, which causes further inequities. Those employees for whom English is a second language, often find it challenging to understand and learn corporate jargon, leading to added stress and leaving them isolated from conversations.

Remote and hybrid employees suffer from too much jargon as well, with 71 per cent saying they feel left out of conversations compared with their on-site colleagues. And 61 per cent of professionals think those with a better understanding of jargon are more likely to get ahead in their careers with promotions and pay rises.

Overusing workplace jargon can lead to miscommunication and hamper productivity. (Getty Images/PinkNews)

The most cringe-inducing workplace jargon terms

There are hundreds of corporate jargon terms, ranging from industry-specific gems such as “net-net” in finance to the classics that we’ve all grown to despise despite throwing them out in conversations from time to time.

Here’s a list of some common and cringe-inducing workplace jargon, what it means and how to avoid using it.

Circle-back

Often used during team calls, circle-back is a convoluted way of saying “let’s talk about this later”.

Instead of saying this, give “I’ll update you” or “I will follow up” a try.

Synergy

Another word casually thrown out in inter-departmental team meetings, synergy, and its derivatives, imply magical co-operation, often without saying how this will be achieved.

This piece of jargon in particular exemplifies the notion that those fluent with a corporate tongue like the sound of fancy words, much to the chagrin of those having to hear it.

If you find yourself using this word, try to lean on the more sensible and realistic “collaboration,” “co-operation” and “teamwork.”

Low-hanging fruit

This phrase comes from the notion that it is easier to pick an apple from the bottom of the tree rather than the top, and is often used when describing tasks or to-dos in project situations.

In reality, using this term can be perceived as rather patronising because there’s an assumption that the tasks are easy to finish when in reality some colleagues could find them challenging, and you can add in the fact that those assigned these “low-hanging fruits” could think they are not as capable or skilled as colleagues assigned to the higher-up pickings.

So, instead of dropping this agricultural metaphor, try phrases such as “accessible targets” or “immediate progress”.

Bandwidth

When talking technology, bandwidth makes sense because it’s a measurement for the maximum amount of data transmitted over an internet connection– or, in days gone by, a radio – in a given amount of time.

But in a corporate setting, when one hears the word, it is often in the context of asking someone if they have the time to take on another task. So, if you’re a line manager, consider replacing “Do you have the bandwidth?” with “Do you have time today?”

Deep-dive

This is a perfect example of taking two words, combining them with a hyphen, and voilà: another cringe-inducing piece of workplace jargon. A deep-dive is an impressive way of saying “detailed look”.

The overuse of “deep-dive” has rendered the term a classic workplace cliché, devoid of its original impact. It often comes across as pretentious and can make communication less clear and less engaging.

Consider using words such as “examine”, “scrutinise” or “investigate”, instead.

Paradigm shift

Paradigm overlaps with “think outside the box,” another absurd way of suggesting a dramatic approach to transformation, strategy or thinking.

A proper paradigm shift signifies a drastic change in thinking, but its overuse in the workplace has led to the term’s dilution. Now when heard in meetings and calls, it can be easily construed as pretentious and exaggerates the significance of change.

A truly “outside-the-box” way would be to focus on using more concrete language, for example: shift, change or overhaul.

Offline

Offline is a simple word with a simple meaning: not being connected to a computer or the internet. But the phrase “let’s take this offline” used in the context of work creates nuance.

Depending on the situation, this could imply that the matter is urgent, used to avoid addressing a topic in front of others or entirely dismissively, suggesting that the topic isn’t important or relevant to the situation. It could also be used in a neutral way, meaning continuing the conversation privately.

The best way to avoid confusing or triggering anxiety in colleagues is to be direct and tell them why the conversation needs to go “offline.”

Leverage

The definition of leverage is to use something to its maximum advantage, and implies using existing resources to achieve a greater outcome.

Like the other terms on this list, its overuse leads those hearing it to become desensitised to the impact of the word. It also makes communication overly formal and far too corporate.

Instead of another word that lacks specificity, consider using “utilise”, “harness” or “optimise”, which all sound better anyway.

“I’ll give/gift you back X amount of time”

This is one of the worst phrases in the history of the corporate lexicon. If you’ve ever been on a call that wrapped up just a few minutes ahead of the scheduled end time, and the organiser says something like “I’ll gift you back seven minutes of time”, you will certainly know that feeling.

While intended as a polite gesture, the phrase can sound condescending. It implies that the meeting leader is doing the others there a favour by ending early, rather than acknowledging that they’ve managed the meeting efficiently.

There’s really no need ever to use this phrase. Just say: “That’s everything, we can end early.”

Have we missed any workplace jargon terms that give you the ick? Let us know in the comments section below!