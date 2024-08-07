Algeria’s Imane Khelif is set to fight for a gold medal in the women’s boxing final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Algerian welterweight has faced ongoing abuse on social media since beating Italy’s Angela Carini last week.

Khelif, who was deemed eligible to enter the women’s boxing event by the International Olympic Committee, has come under scrutiny alongside Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting after being disqualified from the World Championships last year after failing to meet eligibility criteria.

The IOC has questioned the validity of the tests carried out by the International Boxing Association (IBA) at the time.

Imane Khelif has qualified for the Olympic final. (Getty)

Khelif made it to the gold-medal bout by beating Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng by a unanimous decision in her semi-final on Tuesday (6 August).

“I am focused,” Khelif said afterwards. “I am here for a good performance and my dream. I will give everything I have for the final. I am happy for all the support here in Paris. I want to thank all of the people of Algeria who came here.”

Who is Janjaem Suwannapheng?

Janjaem Suwannapheng is a 23-year-old amateur boxer from Thailand. Competing in the 66kg welterweight category, she became the first athlete from the north-eastern province of Nong Khai to compete in the Games.

Last year, she won a silver medal at the World Championships – losing to Khelif along the way, before the Algerian was disqualified – and eventually went on to qualify for Paris. She beat the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Brigitte Mbabi and Turkey’s Busenaz Sürmeneli before going out in the semi-finals.

Reaching the semi-finals guaranteed her a bronze medal, making her the only Thai boxer on the podium.

After her defeat in Mondday’s semi-final, Suwannapheng said had heard about the furore surrounding Khelif but “wasn’t following it closely.”

Suwannapheng went on to say: “She is a woman but she is very strong. I tried to use my speed but my opponent was just too strong.”

When is Imane Khelif’s next fight?

Khelif will fight Yang Liu, from China, in the final on Friday (9 August), hoping to become Algeria’s first female boxing gold medallist.

In an interview with Somalia news outlet SNTV, Khelif urged critics to “uphold the Olympic principles” and to stop bullying athletes.

“This has effects, massive effects,” she said. “It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”