Lauryn Hill confirms European tour dates are going ahead as planned

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees have confirmed that their UK and Europe tour will go ahead as planned.

The statement comes after the group cancelled their entire North American tour just three days before it was set to begin.

The tour was cancelled on 7 August, with no explanation at the time, leaving fans in Europe wondering if their tour dates had the same fate.

Now, Hill has taken to Instagram to reassure fans in Europe that the tour would be going ahead, as well as explaining the cancellations.

Hill wrote on the social media platform: “The shows in the UK and Europe ARE MOVING FORWARD as planned.”

She then went on to explain why the North American tour was cancelled, saying: “Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour. The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal.”

The singer went on to add: “I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am.”

She also assured her North American fans that they will be “back in full force” once “these unforeseen circumstances are resolved”.

The confirmation that the European tour will go ahead as planned comes only a week after they added extra dates to the run.

The group announced new shows in Dublin, Cardiff, Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg, Antwerp and Stockholm due to demand.

They will take place alongside the originally announced shows in Manchester, London, Paris and Amsterdam this October.

As mentioned by Hill in her Instagram post it will mark the first time fans in Europe have seen the Fugees perform together in more than 25 years.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details for Lauryn Hill and the Fugees below.

