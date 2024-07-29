Lauryn Hill and the Fugees announce extra dates for their European tour

Lauryn Hill has announced new headline tour dates along with the Fugees – and this is how to get tickets.

The iconic singer and group will embark on The Miseducation Anniversary Tour in 2024 across North America and Europe.

After announcing the initial tour dates, which includes the likes of London, Manchester, Paris and Amsterdam, the group have added extra shows.

The tour is now heading to the likes of Dublin, Cardiff, Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg, Antwerp and Stockholm due to demand.

Announcing the tour, the singer said “the celebration continues” with music from groundbreaking albums, The Miseducation and The Score.

This includes the likes of “Ex-Factor”, “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready or Not”.

The Celebration Continues…



Artist pre-sale begins Wed, 6/26 at 10am local using code MLH.



On-sale begins Fri, 6/28 at 10am pic.twitter.com/aSLpyeIvaR — Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) June 24, 2024

The tour is set to begin on 9 August in Tampa and head to the likes of Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles.

They’ll then take the tour to Europe which begins on 7 October in Dublin and finishes up in Hamburg on 1 November.

During the tour they’ll be joined by special guest YG Marley, with more to be announced according to the official tour poster.

Ahead of Lauryn Hill and the Fugees tickets going on sale you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Lauryn Hill tickets

Tickets for the newly announced European shows go on general sale from 10am local time 2 August.

They’ll be available from ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.ie / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.be / axs.com/se.

While tickets are still available for the previously announced UK and European shows as well as the North American leg via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

You can check your local listing below for more presale details, including venue presales.

What are the Lauryn Hill ticket prices?

It has been confirmed that tickets for her European shows start at € 67,20, while the UK dates are priced from £61, plus fees.

The tour begins in North America, before heading to the UK and Europe in late 2024. While the newly added dates are in bold.