Lauryn Hill has announced a headline tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The artist will perform the entirety of her acclaimed Grammy Award-winning album across 17 dates in the US and Canada as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 25 August via Ticketmaster.

The tour kicks off on 8 September in Minneapolis and will head to the likes of Brooklyn, Washington and Chicago.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill said in a statement.

“I wrote love songs and protest songs – (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

She’ll be joined by fellow members of the Fugees across the US and Canada tour dates after their reunion tour was cancelled.

The group were forced to the cancel the run, which was announced in 2021, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The record breaking, number one album features hits including “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything”.

You can find out the full tour schedule and Lauryn Hill presale ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 25 August via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place ahead of that.

This includes a Citi Cardmember presale from 10am local time on 23 August for card holders.

While both an artist presale and Spotify presale take place from 10am local time on 24 August.

To access the former head to the artist’s website and for the latter you’ll be emailed by Spotify if you’re a regular listener to Lauryn Hill.

