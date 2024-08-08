Tim Walz had some choice words for the Republican critics condemning his progressive policies as governor of Minnesota. Republicans are also scrutinising Walz’s military record, and have coined a disparaging nickname, “Tampon Tim”, due to a law he oversaw providing free menstrual products in schools.

Walz was named as Kamala Harris’ running mate in the race for the White House on Tuesday (6 August). He has been in the governor’s mansion since 2019, implementing several progressive policies over his political career – including turning the state into a haven for transgender Americans looking to flee Republican-controlled states.

This has made him a target for right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ politicians and pundits, particularly for his efforts to ensure that young women, girls and non-binary people are given access to essential sanitary products such as tampons. Also, in March 2023, he signed a bill to provide free school meals for Minnesota students at participating schools, regardless of their family’s income.

When confronted about the backlash, in an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, and being asked whether his history would fuel attacks and accusations that he is a “government liberal,” Walz replied sarcastically: “What a monster. Kids are eating and having full bellies so they can go learn, and women are making their own healthcare decisions.

Potential vice-president Tim Walz has laughed off Republican attacks. (Getty)

“They’re gonna label whatever they’re gonna label. [Donald Trump] is gonna roll it out, mispronounce names, try [to] make the case. The fact of the matter is that if you look at the policies that vice-president Harris was involved in making … quality of life is higher, the economies are better, all of those things.

“If that’s what they want to label me, I’m more than happy to take the label.”

Tim Walz’s military record

Conservatives are also poring over Walz’s time in the military. Trump’s running mate JD Vance, an Iraq War veteran, decided to target his record on Wednesday (7 August).

Vance, 40, deployed to Iraq in 2005, as a military journalist. He did not experience combat.

Walz served in both the Nebraska and Minnesota Army National Guards, earning medals and reaching the rank of command sergeant major. However Vance and others have questioned whether Walz retired to avoid a 2005 deployment to Iraq.

Speaking in Michigan, Vance said: “When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, you know what he did? He dropped out of the army and allowed his unit to go without him.”

Tim Walz has been described as a “great governor” with a “great heart.” The small-town Nebraska native’s track record on LGBTQ+ rights includes turning Minnesota into a transgender refuge with a bill that aimed to block out-of-state subpoenas that forced families with trans kids back into hostile states.

In addition, he supported the same-sex marriage as long ago as 2006, after starting his political career in a Republican-leaning district.

Congresswoman Angie Craig said: “It wasn’t a popular position at the time for a red-district Democrat. It didn’t score him any political points. But he stood up for families like mine because he believed it was the right thing to do.”

Fellow Democrat Craig added: “His bravery made a difference in my life and the lives of thousands of Minnesotans, and it’s a bravery that would make our country better.”

