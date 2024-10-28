60-year-old vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz has shown off his impressive Crazy Taxi skills after playing a round on a Twitch live stream.

The Minnesota governor noted his obsession with the 2000 SEGA Dreamcast port of the cult classic arcade title while appearing on a Twitch stream with fellow Democrat, New York representative Alexandria “AOC” Ocasio-Cortez, on Sunday (27 October).

To prove his love, he played a round, to the joy of the 198,000 viewers tuning in.

VP Candidate Tim Walz busts out Crazy Taxi as a surprise to play on stream.



The first VP Candidate to stream a Dreamcast game on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/9KuYI7hEsA — shindigs (@shindags) October 27, 2024

“I’m not… I’m terrible, I don’t know the controls on Xbox, but I want to try it just once,” Walz joked, before flooring AOC with his skills.

In awe, she replied: “Dude, you’re good!”

Walz first noted his love for the 24-year-old Dreamcast title in August, telling The New York Times that he played on the console so much that his wife “seized it” from him.

His appreciation for the lesser-known sixth-generation console has become an inside joke in the gaming community, with one user even putting him in the game.

“Rumour has it that Tim Walz played Crazy Taxi so much his wife took his Dreamcast away from him… so, I decided to put him in the game,” modder Edward La Barbera wrote.

The mod, titled Crazy Taxi: Tim Walz Edition, includes fully voiced lines from the candidate’s speeches, and a customised car for him.

Vice President nominee and current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks to several thousand attendees at a Harris-Walz presidential campaign rally at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, MI on August 7, 2024. (Getty)

Elsewhere in the interview with AOC, Walz addressed the comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who told the audience at rally for Donald Trump that Puerto Rico was a “floating island of garbage.”

Both Democrats described the comments as “super disappointing,” and Walz specifically said Trump was “absolutely horrific” during a visit to the US territory in the Caribbean.

“I know the people here understand this, people in Puerto Rico are citizens, they pay taxes, they serve in the military,” Walz said.

Hinchcliffe responded by saying Democrats had “no sense of humour,” and told Walz: “It’s time to change your tampon.”

Republicans have tried to discredit Walz by calling him “Tampon Tim” because of a trans-inclusionary law that was passed in Minnesota last year, which allowed menstrual products to be sold in toilets of both genders.

