Queer comedian Joe Lycett is up to his old tricks, having posted a brilliant list of satirical questions for right-wing MP Nigel Farage.

The Late Night Lycett host has become known in recent years for his hilarious takedowns of right-wing MPs and party leaders, having previously targeted prime-minister-of-seven-weeks Liz Truss, and former home secretary Suella Braverman.

His latest viral letter was aimed at Farage, who became the MP for Clacton, in Essex, in July – after seven failed attempts to win a seat in the House of Commons.

Farage is the leader of Reform UK, a party known for its anti-immigration stance and controversial policies on transgender rights. He has come under fire in recent days for previous inflammatory remarks, in the wake of far-right riots that erupted across Britain following the spread of misinformation about the murders of three girls in Southport at the end of July.

The MP has insisted that he did not indirectly provoke the riots.

But now, writing a tongue-in-cheek letter to Farage, Lycett has asked a list of “fair and legitimate” questions – using the same language Farage did when he questioned whether police in Merseyside were withholding information about the Southport stabbings from the general public.

Nigel Farage has been asked a list of questions. (HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

“To Nigel Farage MP. Babe, you are having such a Brat summer! Totally loving everything you’re doing right now, especially your social media posts with those gorgey flags,” Lycett began, referring to Farage’s use of the Union Flag emoji on social media.

“I wanted to get some clarification from you on a couple of things. I was going to come to Clacton to say hi but Liz Truss said that’s the last place l’d find you,” he added, referring to the fact that Farage left the UK for the Republican National Convention in the US just days after being elected to parliament.

“As the arbiter of what are ‘fair and legitimate’ questions, l wondered if you could let me know if you consider the below to be ‘fair and legitimate’ questions.

“Are all immigrants bad or is it OK if they come from Europe, then become your wife?” the first question reads, referring to Farage’s partner, French nationalist politician Laure Ferrari.

“When you’re speaking, why do you drag out the last few words at the end of every sentence? Is it so you can gather your thoughts for the next point that you make? Which character do you think Tommy Robinson would choose on Mario Kart? (My guess is Shy Guy),” Lycett continued.

Then, harking back to an incident on the general election campaign trail, Lycett asked: “Do you like jokes as long as they are not aimed at you, and do you have the same approach to milkshakes?

“I noticed you have a reed diffuser. What smell you going for? My guess is leatherette/boiling p**s. Is it true you can only ejaculate if someone sings [Kaiser Chiefs’ song] ‘Predict a Riot’ [sic] in a Ricky Wilson mask?”

Lycett rounded off his letter with one final question: “Even though you say you’re not a racist, do you think some racists use your words as encouragement to do racist things? Let me know, hunni!”

Joe Lycett was back to winding up a right-wing MP. (Getty/Comic Relief)

He posted the letter alongside the caption: “My letter to @nigel_farage. Hope the font doesn’t hurt his eyes and brings on a migrant.”

Lycett’s shtick of sending faux letters to right-wing MPs doesn’t seem to be wearing thin for his fans, because his comment section has been flooded with people praising him for calling out Farage.

“Joe Lycett should be made a saint,” one fan demanded, and a second wrote: “‘Mummy just asking questions’ should be a skit on the next series of Late Night Lycett.”

Farage is yet to respond to Lycett’s “fair and legitimate questions.”

