The Umbrella Academy showrunner teases potential spin-off: ‘I’d love to do it’

Netflix’s superhero mega hit series The Umbrella Academy may have just come to a close with season four, but the show’s creator is already thinking about a spin-off.

Season four of The Umbrella Academy saw the Hargeeves clan come together for one last mission and a final attempt at saving the world, after season three ended with them powerless and living on a broken timeline.

Despite it supposedly tying up some loose ends and giving the super-powered siblings a super-sized send off, the show’s creator Steve Blackman had previously said he was prepared for some fans to “hate” the final season.

Sadly, some fans and critics definitely did, with season four garnering some fairly lukewarm reviews.

Yet fans who are feeling disappointed and devastated – either because the show has ended, or because they weren’t satisfied with the conclusion – needn’t worry too much.

Elliot Page returns to The Umbrella Academy for the final season. (CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX)

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Blackman teased that if the show’s streamer Netflix was down to make a spin-off, he would be too.

“It is really up to Netflix at the end of the day – and we’ve talked about it and it’s a lot of variables in play — but I think there’s a great story in young Hazel [Cameron Britton] and Cha-Cha [Mary J. Blige] down the road,” he explained.

“There’s obviously the [secret, time-hopping organisation] Commission. I think there’s wonderful stories also with some other secondary characters.”

He continued: “Then what’s wonderful about our world is we could crossover with our main characters anytime we want to because in a wonderful time-travelling world, you can end up with anyone anytime you want.”

Though he confirmed no official decisions have come from his talks with Netflix, he did express his hope that there would be more The Umbrella Academy to come in the not-so distant future.

“There are ideas, there’s things I’ve talked about, and if Netflix decides down the road, I’d love to do it,” he shared.

“But ultimately Netflix will make that decision. I hope this isn’t the end of Umbrella Academy. I hope there’s another iteration somewhere down the road.”

The end of The Umbrella Academy also marked the end of one of the biggest projects of trans star Elliot Page’s career.

The actor, who’s character Viktor transitioned ahead of season three to facilitate Page’s real-world transition, has starred in the show since its first season in 2019.

Following the show’s end, he explained that it felt “odd” for it to be over, but overall, he felt “f**king lucky” to have been a part of it.

“To say goodbye to the cast and crew we’ve worked with for years and years, it’s definitely hard. You really become very familial,” he admitted.

“I guess what I feel about the whole experience honestly is just f**king lucky,” he added. “I got to make something that was really fulfilling as an actor.”

Will there be a season five of The Umbrella Academy?

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy has ended with season four and there are currently no plans for a season five of the show.

However, Umbrella Academy fans shouldn’t lose all hope yet, as the show’s creator Steve Blackman has indicated that a spin-off series could happen in the future.

All six episodes of The Umbrella Academy season four are streaming on Netflix now.