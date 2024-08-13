13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman is set to join Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler on Broadway for Romeo + Juliet.

The trans actress, who recently married her longtime girlfriend Elise, is gearing up to join the cast of Sam Gold’s upcoming adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy of the same name. The adaptation looks to be a modern-day version of the 16th-century story of the star-crossed lovers.

Dorfman will take on the roles of The Nurse/Tybalt in the production, marking her Broadway debut. The production team announced the exciting news via a social media video in the style of a 2000s sit-com opening credits scene set to Bleachers’ “Tiny Moves”

Elsewhere in the cast, Tony Award-nominee Gabby Beans will portray Mercutio/The Friar, Nihar Duvvuri will play Balthazar, while fans will also see Sola Fadiran as Capulet/Lady Capulet, and Daniel Bravo Hernández as Abraham.

Taheen Modak will also play Benvolio, Jasai Chase Owens plays Gregory and Gían Pérez takes on Samson/Paris/Peter.

The official synopsis for the production reads: “The youth are f**ked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

Connor and Zegler teased their roles earlier this year with a cryptic “R” and “J” posted respectively on their Instagram pages. Connor, best known as Nick Nelson in the Netflix teen drama, confirmed he would be playing Romeo in the Broadway adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy.

Romeo + Juliet comes to Broadway on 26 September and is set to see a 16-week run at the Circle in the Square theatre. You can buy tickets now via Ticketmaster.

