Heartstopper star Kit Connor has gone shirtless in the first teaser for Broadway’s Romeo and Juliet, co-starring The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actress Rachel Zegler.

The pair teased their roles earlier this year with a cryptic “R” and “J” posted respectively on their Instagram pages. And, last month, Connor, best-known as Nick Nelson in the Netflix teen drama, confirmed he would be playing Romeo in the Broadway adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy.

Now, a new trailer has been released, set to the Bleachers’ song “Tiny Moves” – and it features Kit getting his kit off.

Kit Connor.(Getty/Marleen Moise)

Fans have been quick to focus on a bedroom scene between Connor and West Side Story star Zegler – with the former showing off his muscled physique – as well as one where the couple are in a bath filled with cuddly toys.

The adaptation looks to be a modern-day version of the 16th-century story of the star-crossed lovers.

In the teaser’s opening moments, Romeo rings the doorbell of a suburban house emblazoned “Capulet”.

Fans have reacted to the trailer with all the grace and decorum that one might expect (i.e. none).

“The way he looks at her… nobody does down horrendous like Kit Connor,” one wrote, while another added: “Kit Connor as Romeo Montague. Please save me.”

A third said: “Let me stay classy… gays control yourselves.”

The play will be directed by Sam Gold, with music from Jack Antonoff (of Bleachers fame, and a long-time Taylor Swift collaborator).

The official synopsis reads: “The youth are f**ked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

Romeo and Juliet will run at the Circle in the Square Theatre for 16 weeks, with previews beginning 26 September. Early access registration for tickets is open now.