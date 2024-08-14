Luke Evans says his partner keeps him ‘grounded’ amid worldwide fame

Luke Evans has opened up about navigating worldwide fame, admitting that his partner keeps him “grounded”.

The gay icon is currently gearing up to appear in a leading role in Prime Video’s crime drama Criminal, an adaptation of Ed Brubaker’s graphic novel series of the same name.

Now, the Good Grief star has spoken about how his nearest and dearest keep his feet firmly planted on the ground, despite reaching Hollywood success with his film and TV credits.

“I think what’s kept me [grounded]…is my friends and family. They’re very important to me. And my partner, he keeps me grounded and keeps me calm in this strange world that I live in,” he told Out Magazine.

Speaking about his partner, the Beauty and the Beast actor said his other half is “the best part of me”.

“He’s a great human being,” he told the outlet. “He’s kind, calm. He’s happy. He’s positive. He’s a hard worker. He literally makes me a better person. And he has to put up with my s**t, which I can’t imagine what that would be like.”

The star also explained that their dynamic is that of “best friends” who also travel and work together, putting their energy into their clothing and underwear line, BDXY.

“And we’re building a life together,” he continued. “We’re happy, and I’m very grateful that I’ve met that person.”

Who is actor Luke Evans married to?

Luke Evans is in a relationship with Fran Tomas, having publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2022 when they headed up a gala together.

The pair are reported to have met three years ago and have travelled together from Ibiza to Tokyo.

Despite being based in Europe, Tomas has even travelled with Evans to the likes of New York to support his partner’s appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Tomas, who is from Madrid, Spain, works as a construction project manager. Evans’ partner started as an interior designer before training as an architect and project coordinator.

He also dubs himself an “entrepreneur” on Instagram, sharing travel, style, fitness and food content on the social media platform.

He captioned the post at the time: “Back to the routine now…. But hey; it was fun last week at the Late Late show.”