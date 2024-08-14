Urbody release new gender-affirming collection with LGBTQ dating app

Urbody has teamed up with LGBTQ+ dating app Taimi to release a gender-affirming collection.

The capsule collection featuring a compression top and gaff, is designed to celebrate and support “gender inclusivity and sexual fluidity”.

The ‘Sunshine’ collection is now available to shop exclusively at urbody.co.

The two-piece, limited-edition collection features Urbody’s best-selling Half Tank Cotton Compression Top and Gaff.

The compression top is designed to comfortably minimize your chest while relieving pressure from your shoulders and back.

It offers complete chest coverage and a versatile neckline that’s ideal for exercise and a safer alternative for sleep.

The range features a compression top and gaff in bright yellow.

While the gaff “offers a secure and smoothing fit while providing maximum comfort”.

They’re both available in the brand’s signature, bright yellow hue, which they say symbolises “joy, self-love, and empowerment”.

The capsule ‘Sunshine’ collection has been designed with community feedback to ensure “they support self-expression and body affirmation for all identities”.

Urbody said: “Our mission has always been to create apparel that makes everyone feel seen, valued, and empowered.

“Our limited edition color ‘Sunshine‘ represents the brightness and diversity of our community, encouraging everyone to shine beyond the binary and celebrate their true selves. We are thrilled to collaborate with Taimi in this mission, as we both strive to foster inclusivity and self-expression.”

Inclusive LGBTQ+ dating app, Taimi added: “We believe that to find meaningful connections one should feel comfortable expressing themselves. On our platform we welcome people of all genders and sexualities and try our best to ensure that they all have a great time.”

“Partnering with Urbody is a great experience because now we are connecting sexual fluidity and gender identity – all the most important things for our audiences. We hope that it will inspire more gender non-conforming folks to explore and enjoy the dating scene more freely.”

Both the compression top and gaff are available in sizes XS-4XL and are priced between £24-£38 / $30-$48. You can shop the capsule collection at urbody.co.