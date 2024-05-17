Converse release new Pride collection – including harness shoes

Converse has released the 10th edition of its ‘Proud to Be’ campaign to celebrate Pride Month.

The popular brand has released a Pride range featuring footwear and apparel designed by its LGBTQ+ employees and allies.

The 2024 Converse Pride collection is now available to buy from converse.com and converse.com/uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

There’s new footwear styles to choose from, including the Chuck 70 Pride in a metallic silver, complete with a harness-inspired design in a nod to the community.

There’s also the Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Pride shoes, in black with rainbow detailing on the sole, as well as Western-inspired embroidery and hardware straps.

You may like to watch

The Converse Pride collection features four new footwear styles.

Finishing up the sneaker offering are a pair of Chuck 70 Pride shoes in black, also featuring the embroidery design and a pair of Chuck Taylor All Star Pride sneakers in white, with rainbow, lightning embroidery.

You can also shop the Run Star Utility Sandals, with neon-prism straps and the trans flag on the soles, as well as the Converse Pride By You range, which lets you design your own sneakers.

There’s is also a matching pair of sneakers and crop top. (Converse)

The apparel range features an oversized crop t-shirt in black, featuring the same Western-inspired embroidery, a Proud to Be t-shirt, embellished with the rainbow lightning rod and striped Proud to Be tank top.

Converse said: “Each year, Converse aims to celebrate the Pride of the community in meaningful ways, by showcasing creators who are pushing boundaries in their fields and building a future where everyone can unapologetically be their full selves.”

The brand has also confirmed its continuation to invest in non-profit organisations in 2024, and this year includes It Gets Better Project, Ali Forney Center and BAGLY

To shop the entire Converse Pride range head to converse.com and converse.com/uk.