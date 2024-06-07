Vans release new collection to celebrate Pride Month 2024

Vans has released the 2024 edition of its Pride collection to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The collection is entitled “Together As Ourselves” and features Vans footwear and apparel with a rainbow twist.

The range is now available to shop in-store and online via vans.com and vans.co.uk.

Vans said: “This year for Pride, Vans invites you to celebrate your individuality in the queer community with a Pride collection that speak to you.

The range includes classic Vans silhouettes that have been updated to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month.

There are a number of styles to choose from, like the Old Skool Shoe, with a black base and rainbow-infused upper as well as embroidery at the heel.

The range features denim footwear and apparel pieces with the Vans Pride logo. (vans.com)

There’s a new edition of the Classic Slip-On Shoe, in blue denim alongside rainbow embroidery details and the Sk8-Hi Shoe, with a paint splash design along the side.

You can get the classic Skate Old Skool Shoe in black, with the Vans stripe updated in rainbow and “Skateboarding 5 All!” etched along the sole.

Finishing up the footwear offering is the Wayvee Shoe, featuring multi-coloured side stripes “inspired by the Philly Pride Flag”.

The collection features classic Vans’ silhouettes with a Pride update.

The apparel offering includes a hoodie, with the Together As Ourselves rainbow logo embroidered on the front and “Off The Wall” on the back.

There’s also a white tank top, with a speckeld rainbow design, a black t-shirt with the Together As Ourselves logo across the front and a denim shirt with a Vans Pride logo on the breast pocket.

The collection is completed with a tote bag, cap and socks all featuring the 2024 Vans Pride logo.

Vans said: “In honor of Pride Month and our ongoing commitment to supporting LGBTQIA+ voices, Vans is donating $200,000 from the Vans Checkerboard Fund at the Tides Foundation.”

The Vans Pride collection is now available to shop at vans.com and vans.co.uk.