Reebok release the 2024 edition of its Pride Month collection

Reebok has dropped its ‘Unity by Reebok’ collection to mark Pride Month 2024.

The Pride range features apparel and footwear that is “designed to celebrate and honor the LGBTQ+ community”.

The latest Pride collection from Reebok is now available to shop at reebok.com and reebok.eu.

Reebok said: “With a focus on joy, celebration, and unity for all, this season’s collection features expressive and colorful graphics inspired by the traditional tie-dyed garments seen within Pride parades across the globe.”

The pieces including t-shirts and hoodies feature the collection’s mantra in a rainbow design, reading: “For Anybody and Everybody”.

The range features three Pride versions of Reebok sneakers, including Classic Leather ($85), DMX Comfort + ($80) and Nano X4 Training Shoes ($150).

The apparel offering includes the Pride T-Shirt ($35) and Pride Crop T-Shirt ($30) both available in white or black, with the collection’s slogan.

Finishing up the range are the Pride Hoodie ($70), Pride Pants ($65) and Pride Shorts ($50) all available in black with rainbow embellishments.

The Reebok Pride collection has been designed in partnership with the brand’s LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group, Colorful Soles.

They said: “This season’s Unity by Reebok capsule is an expansion of the brand’s long-term commitment of supporting and uplifting LGBTQ+ members within the walls of Reebok, within the Boston community and globally.”

Alongside the release of the collection, Reebok is pledging to donate $10,000 to The Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth (BAGLY).

“We look at this collection and the product in it as a representation of Reebok and the brand’s commitment to spreading inclusivity and unity for all,” said the brand.

“Our goal was to authentically create a collection that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and spreads joy.”

To shop the Reebok Pride collection head to reebok.com in North America, while select products are available in the UK and Europe via reebok.eu.