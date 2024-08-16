Olly Alexander has announced that he is to appear in a play for the first time in more than a decade, following his appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Alexander, who received “nil points” from the public and finished 18th at this year’s Eurovision in Sweden, took to social media on Friday (16 August) to reveal that he will “open a script for the very first time” to act in a new West End production of Nassim Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit, Red Rabbit.

The former Years & Years singer, who has told PinkNews that he dreams of collaborating with Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn, best-known for her 2010 hit “Dancing On My Own”, wrote, although excited: “I have no idea what’s going to happen.”

Experimental solo play White Rabbit Red Rabbit will run from 1 to 19 October at soho place, in London. It’s sometimes referred to as the play no one knows – not even the actors.

The limited run of 24 performances will challenge a rotating cast of performers to take to the stage, as they reveal the script for the first time on stage, having had no rehearsals or direction. Each night, a different actor performs it for the first and only time.

Other stars lined up to appear include former Doctor Who companions Catherine Tate and Freema Agyeman, and singer Lily Allen’s father, Keith – a veteran of stage and screen.

Whoopi Goldberg, gay actor Nathan Lane, and legendary film director Ken Loach have all appeared in previous adaptations of Iranian playwright Soleimanour’s work.

Nassim Soleimanpour Productions said: “It is personal but universal. Funny yet very political and so timely for the world we live in. We are so excited to present it at this time and in such great company.”

Olly Alexander will appear in White Rabbit Red Rabbit at 8pm on 8 October.

