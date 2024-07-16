Pop star Olly Alexander has revealed his dream musical collaborator as well as breaking news of new tunes on the way.

This year’s UK Eurovision entrant celebrated the launch of Magnum’s Pleasure Pass and two new flavours of ice cream with a last-minute gig at Kachette, in East London, on Thursday (11 July). But a dazzling performance from the “Dizzy” singer wasn’t all fans got.

The singer teased new music during his set, and, speaking exclusively to PinkNews before his performance, he shared the name of the person he’d loved to hit the recording booth with.

“My dream collaborators… I would definitely pick Robyn, because she’s Robyn,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of hers, been a huge fan for ages.”

He also told PinkNews he would describe the upcoming music as “passionate, intriguing, euphoric… and chill.” The last two of those words also happen to be new Magnum flavours.

Olly Alexander helped launch Magnum’s pleasure pass. (Supplied)

Olly has partnered with Magnum to launch the brand’s pleasure pass: a campaign that encourages spontaneous pleasure.

Speaking about the campaign, Olly said: “Summer is all about connecting with others, positive energy and spontaneous nights out, and everyone should be able to access this type of pleasure. I feel so proud to be partnering with Magnum and it was so much fun to play a last-minute, spontaneous show for my fans.

“I am all about living in the moment and leaning into whatever mood you’re in, so I love that this is exactly what pleasure pass embraces.”

Magnum also recently teamed up with Troye Sivan for the London show on his Something To Give Each Other tour.

For information about Magnum’s pleasure pass and to be in with the chance of winning tickets to some of the UK’s hottest events, click here.