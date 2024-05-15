Olly Alexander has issued a lengthy statement after receiving zero points in the Eurovision public vote results.

The song competition was broadcast live from Malmö following Loreen’s 2023 win, with 37 countries battling it out to top the points table to earn the honour of hosting next year’s musical celebrations.

Nemo, who represented Switzerland this year, became the first non-binary artist to win the Eurovision Song Contest.

Meanwhile, flying the flag for both the UK and the LGBTQ+ community in the nation was the former Years & Years singer – who landed in 18th place after being the only artist to receive zero points in the Eurovision public vote.

The UK ended with a total of 46 points from the jury after performing the Danny L Harle pop song, “Dizzy”.

Nonetheless, Olly Alexander had nothing but praise for Eurovision victor Nemo, calling them “amazingly talented and the sweetest, kindest person”.

You may like to watch

Taking to Instagram on 14 May, the “Desire” hitmaker spoke out about the shocking public vote results – which he branded as “iconic” – after delivering a performance which was, in his words, as “gay as possible”.

He wrote: “Honestly, I don’t know where to even begin with this whole experience, I’m going to be processing things for a long time! For now I just want to say I am so proud of the performance and my team, everybody absolutely smashed it and gave it their all to bring the vision to life!!

“I met so many talented wonderful people on and off the stage and i’m really thankful we were able to support each other throughout. Though we may have received NIL Points from the voting public – which I shall be claiming as iconic! – I’ve also seen a lot of love and i’m truly grateful. thank you.”

Nemo’s track “The Code”, however, received a final score of 591 points, and was written by the singer about how they came to terms with their identity.