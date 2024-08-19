Hopelessly romantic internet sleuths are trying to track down two queer women who got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show at Wembley Arena over the weekend.

It’s become a sort of tradition among love-stricken Swifties to drop to one knee during the final chorus of Swift’s hit, “Love Story”.

In Edinburgh in June, at least six couples got engaged while the superstar was on stage performing – including two queer women to whom Swift offered her congratulations.

Now, the custom has made its way to London, as the “Cruel Summer” singer returned for her final five dates in the city.

A TikTok video posted on Sunday (18 August) shows two women singing along.

As Taylor sings: “Is this in my head? I don’t know what to think. He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said, ‘Marry me, Juliet’,” a woman in a mauve tulle dress gets down on one knee and pops the question.

Her partner clasps her hand over her mouth in shock and weeps as she nods. The pair then hug and sway as Swift finishes the rest of her hit.

Sharing the footage online, one member of the audience has called for help in identifying the couple.

“To the girls in section 552 who get engaged [at] London night six of the Eras Tour, we filmed it for you but forgot to get your numbers,” the poster wrote.

“Please help us find them to give them this footage.”

Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” prompted one woman to propose to her girlfriend. (ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

Following up in the comments, they added: “It was the most heart-warming thing ever, I’m so glad she asked us to film but I feel awful I forgot to send it.”

So far, the clip has garnered more than 300,000 views and a stream of reactions from emotional Swift fans.

“Nah, I’m still vulnerable from my WLW [women loving women] break-up and now I’m sobbing. This is too happy and wholesome,” said one fan.

A second joked: “This is what I dream of but can’t even find a girl to take on a date.”

And a third wrote: “I need to have some stats on how many engagements have happened on the Eras Tour, I feel like I’ve seen at least one per city.”

Someone else said: “I’m not a massive Taylor Swift fan but I will never skip a ‘Love Story’ proposal. I love them so much.”

Taylor Swift’s final show in London takes place on Tuesday (20 August).

