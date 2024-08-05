Taylor Swift announces new support acts for her Wembley Stadium shows.

Taylor Swift has announced five new support acts for her upcoming Wembley Stadium shows in August.

The singer will be joined by the likes of RAYE, Maisie Peters and Suki Waterhouse for her final London shows.

Also performing at The Eras Tour will be Holly Humberstone and SOFIA ISELLA, alongside previously confirmed opening act, Paramore.

The “Cruel Summer” singer is bringing the huge tour back to London’s Wembley Stadium on 15 August.

She will perform five nights on 16-17 and 19-20 August, which mark the final European shows of the tour.

You may like to watch

Back in June she was joined by extra support acts METTE, Griff and Benson Boone at her first three Wembley dates.

Plus Gracie Abrams joined the singer to perform their newly released collaboration “us” during the surprise song set, while Paramore singer Hayley Williams joined to perform Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) track “Castles Crumbling”.

Another surprise during the London dates was the appearance of Travis Kelce, who made his Eras Tour on-stage debut during the Tortured Poets Department section as one of the dancers on the final night (23 June).

She’s recently wrapped up dates in Germany, Italy and Poland and will head to Austria on 8-10 August at Vienna’s Ernst-Happel-Stadion.

Fans can expect to hear material from her back catalogue including Fearless, 1989, Reputation, folklore and The Tortured Poets Department.

While the acoustic set will see the singer perform surprise songs each night at Wembley.

Ahead of Taylor’s much-anticipated return to London, you can find out everything you need to know below.

Who’s supporting Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium?

Alongside Paramore, who will open for Taylor across all five nights at Wembley, the following acts will also perform at The Eras Tour:

15 August – SOFIA ISELLA

16 August – Holly Humberstone

17 August – Suki Waterhouse

19 August – Maisie Peters

20 August – RAYE

Can I still get tickets?

There’s still a number of ways to secure tickets for Taylor Swift’s final UK dates on The Eras Tour. You can read our PinkNews ticket guide for more information.