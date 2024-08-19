You will soon be able to stream Kristen Stewart portraying a deep ocean mechanical engineer for free, and we honestly can’t wait.

The horror sci-fi film Underwater sees the Love is Bleeding star fight for survival against encounters with vicious creatures at the bottom of the ocean, not to mention deadly natural disasters.

Four years on from Underwater’s cinematic release, the film has secured its spot on the streaming platform Tubi.

It’s great news for William Eubank’s film which performed poorly at the box office, failing to make a return on its $50 million budget, making just $40 million worldwide.

Underwater, set in 2050, sees Noah (Stewart) working at a research and drilling facility at the bottom of the Mariana Trench struck by what the team at first assumes to be an earthquake.

Noah and her colleagues, Rodrigo (Jurassic World Dominion’s Mamoudou Athie) and Paul (Deadpool’s T.J. Miller), try to escape but the backup escape pods have already been deployed. They’re stranded.

They reunite with Captain Lucien (Westworld’s Vincent Cassel), who was the only person close to the pods, and the crew decide to set off to find a control base and attempt to make contact with humanity on land by walking along the sea floor in pressurised suits, pursued by terrifying deep sea creatures.

Glass Onion‘s Jessica Henwick and 10 Cloverfield Lane’s John Gallagher Jr. round out the cast.

Underwater didn’t perform too well critically, scoring 48% on Rotten Tomatoes’ critic’s score. Variety labelled the film a “waterlogged thriller” and a “deep-sea knockoff of Alien.”

Having said that the film is a hair-raising watch and Stewart has echoed that experience in the making of the film. Plus, K-Stew is in it so sapphics will no doubt be tuning in regardless.

“It was so scary and so horrific. It wasn’t fun scary. It was f***ed up scary,” the lesbian icon said of filming, Variety reported.

“I was just scared. I was claustrophobic and I couldn’t deal with that. But this was a f***ing hellhole for a million other reasons.”

She continued: “We’re joking about how hard it was to make the movie, but I am attracted to things that are difficult. The only reason to do something is because it scares you.”

Stewart is currently on the journey to making her feature debut, The Chronology of Water, an adaption of a 2011 queer memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch.

The biographical drama is set to be shot in Latvia, starring Imogen Poots, and tackling the memoir’s thematics of gender, violence, sexuality, family, addiction, self-destruction, and survival.

More details for The Chronology of Water have yet to come to light, though Stewart said she is in the “soft prep” phase of production – we’ll keep you updated!

Underwater will be available to stream for free on Tubi from 1 September.