Marvel character Deadpool is making jokes about Iron Man being on gay dating app Grindr.

With Deadpool & Wolverine and all its “frat boy gay jokes” now in cinemas, the world is being treated to a lot more of the Mercenary with a Mouth, including appearances at Disney’s many theme parks.

One of those is the Disneyland California Adventure Park, which features the Avengers Campus, which allows visitors to meet their favourite Marvel superheroes.

But in a video posted to Instagram, Deadpool seems to be living up to his R-rated history by joking about seeing Tony Stark/Iron Man being on Grindr.

“What do we have here?” Deadpool asks as he saunters over to a control panel in the video, first posted by Instagram user @finding_denny. “We’ve got the Disney Parks app. We’ve got Instagram, TikTok, Tinder, Grindr.

“Wow, Mr Stark, I love your new profile picture.”

For anyone not in the know, Grindr is a location-based app that gay, bisexual and trans men use for “dating and “networking”, if those words meant “hooking-up” and “having sex”.

It seems like the canonically pansexual Deadpool is a keen user, and he appeara to have outed Tony Stark. We wonder what his profile says. “Iron daddy looking for spidey twink“, perhaps.

There’s also another video posted by the same user in which he calls Wolverine “obviously the bottom” in their relationship, during an event called Story Time With Deadpool.

Deadpool & Wolverine opened to mixed reviews after a publicity campaign that didn’t please queer fans.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now.