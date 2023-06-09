Janelle Monáe, who played twins in Netflix’s hit murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, hasn’t ruled out a return to the franchise’s third entry – but there’s a twist.

It’s safe to say that when it came to Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion – the sequel to 2019’s smash murder-mystery Knives Out – Janelle Monáe managed to steal the show, even among a stellar cast that included the likes of Kate Hudson, Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Dave Bautista.

The actor, pop star and non-binary icon played twin sisters Helen and Andi Brand, the latter of whom is the film’s antagonist’s slighted business partner. When the caper came out in 2022, fans went wild for Monáe’s captivating performance – not least because she nailed the portrayal of two distinctly differently characters throughout the film.

The one mainstay of both Knives Out instalments, aside from the presence of murder and betrayal, is Daniel Craig as confirmed homosexual Detective Benoit Blanc. Across the first two films, no other character has returned – yet.

In an interview with ET Canada, Monáe revealed the sneaky way they’d like to make a comeback for the franchise’s confirmed third instalment.

“I would be honoured [to do Knives Out 3],” they began. “But Rian [Johnson] is not going to cast [you] if you’ve already done Knives Out with the exception of Daniel Craig, because he has to be the detective Benoit Blanc that comes in.”

Monáe then revealed the caveat for their return: a suitably convoluted twist that could ensure another round of the Janelle Monáessance in Knives Out 3.

“Maybe I’ll get plastic surgery and I’ll just become a new actor and then I’ll audition and then I’ll get it. I love those murder mysteries.”

The third Knives Out film has been described by director Johnson as “tonally and thematically” different from the first two.

Janelle Monáe’s latest album The Age of Pleasure dropped on 9 June – including the NSFW-spreadsheet-inspired single “Lipstick Lover” that her mum has hilariously reacted to.