Chappell Roan has urged fans to stop “harassing” her in public, explaining that she doesn’t “give a f***” if others think that her boundaries are “selfish”.

The queer singer-songwriter has been launched into the mainstream pop scene after years of work in the music industry, which included providing vocals on one of Olivia Rodrigo’s albums.

After getting well-deserved shout-outs from the likes of Sir Elton John and Adele and cementing herself as “your favourite artist’s favourite artist”, Roan has admitted to being subjected to abuse, stalking and harassment whilst out in public.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer took to TikTok on 19 August (Monday) to ask fans to imagine seeing a “random woman on the street”.

“Would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I get a photo with you?’ And [when] she’s like, ‘No, what the f***?’ and then you get mad at this random lady, would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time?”, Roan asked.

“Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online?… I’m a random b****. You’re a random b****. Just think about that for a second.”

In a second video, the star continued, addressing the entitlement which some fans believe they have over a celebrity’s time and personal boundaries, simply because they are in the public eye.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever. I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behaviour comes along with the job that does not make it okay, that doesn’t make it normal. It doesn’t mean I want it, it doesn’t mean I like it.

@chappellroan Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings. ♬ original sound – chappell roan

“I don’t want whatever the f*** you think you’re supposed to be entitled to. Whenever you see a celebrity, I don’t give a f*** if you think it’s selfish for me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal. That’s weird.

WIt’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online or you listen to the art they make. That’s f***ing weird. I’m allowed to say no to creepy behaviour,” she rightly concluded.

Roan’s thoughts are a stark reminder that celebrities are entitled to the same respect and privacy as those out of the public eye, despite what you think you may know about them.