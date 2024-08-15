British music legend Adele has officially joined the Pink Pony Club and said “Hello” to Chappell Roan’s discography, revealing she’s a huge fan of the lesbian pop superstar.

Roan’s ascension has seemingly gone unnoticed by no one, and the “Hot to Go” singer has some equally famous fans, including Lady Gaga, Elton John, SZA and Rihanna. Now, the Missouri-born singer has caught the attention of one of the millennium’s most notable success stories: Adele.

Speaking last night (14 August) at her Adele in Munich residency in Germany, the “Someone Like You” singer described Roan as a phenomenon and admitted listening to her back catalogue for an entire day.

“I heard a [Chappell Roan] song a little while ago at my birthday and I loved it, it was on one of my friend’s playlists,” she said.

“Then I went down a rabbit hole on Monday, all day long. She is spectacular. And it turns out, she’s not just got one song, she’s got like seven f**king brilliant songs. I think she’s absolutely amazing, I’m very excited for her.

“Do what you’ve got to baby girl, but you’re phenomenal. Good luck.”

Roan released debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess in September 2023, and it finally hit number one in the UK last week.

At the beginning of the year, she was accumulating around three million monthly Spotify listeners. Right now, she has 40 million.

Roan has spoken about her rapid rise, which seemingly happened overnight despite the fact she shared her first song online in 2014, as documented by Troye Sivan and his former boyfriend Connor Franta.

She’s admitted to actively trying to put the brakes on her fame growing any further because it’s become intimidating and made her fear for her safety.

Chappell Roan is a little worried by her rise to superstardom. (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

“People have started to be freaks, [they] follow me and know where my parents live, and where my sister works. All this weird s**t,” she told Drew Afualo on the Comment Section podcast recently.

“A few years ago I said that if [there were] stalker vibes or my family was in danger, I would quit. And we’re there. I’m kind of in this battle… I’ve pumped the brakes on anything to make me more known. It’s kind of a forest fire right now.”

Roan will be bringing The Midwest Princess Tour to the UK in September.

Adele is playing Adele In Munich until the end of August and will return to her Las Vegas residency in October.

