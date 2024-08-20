Kamala Harris’s campaign team has released a new advert at the Democratic National Convention, featuring Beyoncé’s hit “Freedom”.

The advert shows Democrats voicing their support their for Harris as the next US president.

Vice-president Harris became the presumptive nominee after Joe Biden announced his decision not to seek re-election. She named Tim Walz as her running mate earlier this month.

The song, which Harris has used throughout the campaign, features the lyrics: “Freedom/Where are you?/’Cause I need freedom, too/I break chains all by myself/Won’t let my freedom rot in hell/Hey! I’ma keep running/‘Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.”

The film shows vital moments of American achievements. From pro-abortion rallies to Pride marches, and clips from Harris’s speeches, the advert promotes her as “a leader who is for the people”.

Narrator, Oscar-nominated actor Jeffrey Wright, points out that during her tenure as vice-president, US senator and California attorney general, Harris has “protected people from predators and big drug cartels, holding Wall Street banks accountable, standing up to dictators, and fighting for all of us”, Variety reported.

One of the final clips shows Harris ask a crowd at a rally: “Do we believe in the promise of America? And are we ready to fight for it?” adding: “And when we fight, we win.”

Although Beyoncé is yet to publicly endorse Harris, several high-profile celebrities and politicians have already shared their support for the vice-president, including president Biden, former commanders-in-chief Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and their wives, Michelle and Hillary respectively, as well as former speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi. Even Charli XCX has made her feelings known.

