August Alsina has addressed speculation about his sexuality, almost two years after seemingly introducing his boyfriend to the world.

Two-time BET-Award-winner Alsina appeared on the Counsel Culture show, hosted by Nick Cannon, last week.

When asked about seemingly “opening his heart” to the potential of a romantic relationship with a man, the “Myself” hit-maker responded that it was a “gift” from God that he was able to do so.

“To be honest with you, it’s not even me that’s opening my heart. It’s that power that’s higher than myself. I always say that the greatest gift God could have ever given me was exposure, to expose me to so many different kinds of people, places, things,” he said.

However, he was reluctant put any sort of label on his sexuality.

“When people want you to define yourself as gay, straight, bisexual, or whatever, love is much more complex than that and has much more depth,” he said.

You may like to watch

“Because love is a language, I’m fluent in love when it speaks to me.”

He rejected the idea that he has to have “direct answers” about his sexuality, and refused to be boxed in by questions of “are you straight, are you gay?”

In 2022, the “No Love singer appeared to introduce his boyfriend to fans on the US reality TV series The Surreal Life. “Love showed up but in a new way”, he said, as he was joined on screen by another man.

“I want to share that and really honour the person I love and [who] loves me back, and teaching me so much about love and healing. I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love would look like,” he added.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.