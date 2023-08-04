TikTok sensation Noah Beck has opened up about his sexuality following online speculation that he is gay or bisexual.

The former footballer recently went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of a stage performer referring to him as gay, but now the internet star is dispelling the idea that the post was a ‘coming out’ moment.

The 22-year-old influencer, who shot to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and today has more than 33 million followers, addressed rumours around his sexuality and the recent video post in a YouTube interview on the Zach Sang Show.

The clip shared by Beck saw the star dancing on stage with a singer in the Bahamas who said: “I know you’re gay, just go with it”, to which Beck laughed.

During the interview with Sang, Beck said that the singer in the Bahamas video had joked about him being gay and he thought the video was funny so chose to “throw it out there”.

He said: “I think we were dancing for like a minute up there, a minute, right? And there comes a point where I’m trying to slip away, I’m like: ‘Get me off this’. And she knew.

“I didn’t think anything of it… [but] people were like: ‘Is this a coming-out video?’ And I was like” ‘No, it’s just a funny video’.

Sang then asked: “So, you’re not coming out?” to which Neck responded: “No”.

In 2021, Beck featured on the cover of VMan magazine wearing stilettos, jeans with fishnet tights pulled up underneath, eyeliner and a cap, with the androgynous shoot also fuelling speculation about his identity.

Beck continued: “People have a hard time… I grew up with two sisters, I grew up playing soccer and I grew up in a very female-dominated household. I’m just not afraid to be in touch with my feminine side.”

Some fans are “aggressive” in their beliefs about his sexuality, he noted. “They’re like: ‘Oh no, there’s no way he’s not’, and I’m like: ‘What’s the point of even saying anything?’”

The influencer also commented on how social media encourages men to explore their femininity and “break stereotypes”, with Harry Styles being an inspiration to him.

“I love the guy, and he is OK doing whatever,” he said.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine in 2019, pop superstar Styles addressed his own “aura of sexual ambiguity”.

Beck, who played midfield for the Portland Pilots, a men’s university football team, in 2019, previously dated fellow influencer and American singer Dixie D’Amelio for two years before they broke up earlier this year.