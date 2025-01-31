Troye Sivan has revealed his dating “icks” in a risqué game of “tap or block” with his dancers as part of a new Grindr campaign.

Sivan, alongside his six touring dancers from the Something to Give Each Other tour, demonstrated the “tap or block” game – tapping for something you’re into, and giving a hard block for your dating “icks”.

For the “taps”, Sivan and dancers Mauro, Simone, Benjamin, Theo, Samuel, and Ainsley were in agreement that “hotel sex” is an absolute yes.

“We’d be celibate for seven months, which would be crazy,” Sivan said of life without hotel sex while on tour.

Among other “taps” were satin pillowcases, good communication and solid foreplay.

As for the dating “blocks”? Sivan and his dancers were in agreement that taking a nude selfie next to an object to show “scale” is a definite block, describing the act as “performative”.

A more divisive subject was body hair, with Sivan explaining that “super hairy” guys are “kind of hot”, and that his dating “ick” is when you can tell somebody’s shaved “all over”.

Sivan, who famously dispelled speculation that he was a ‘bottom’ after fans read into the racy lyrics for his single “Bloom”, also indicated that he prefers ‘strict dynamics’ with his sexual partners, answering, “Uhh, tap? Sure.”

Troye Sivan teams up with Grindr to play risqué quiz game with his dancers (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“Dating and hooking up can be complex, sexy, messy, intoxicating, and confusing,” Troye Sivan said in a statement about the partnership.

“I love how Grindr and this campaign celebrate all of this with humour, honesty, and through community. It’s refreshing to show these conversations in an authentic way.”

As well as performing his own global tour, Something to Give Each Other, from May 2024 to December 2024, pop icon Troye Sivan also collaborated with Charli XCX on their joint Sweat tour, which began in September 2024 and will reportedly run until June this year.

