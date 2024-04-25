Charli XCX and Troye Sivan recently announced details of a joint North American tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The two pop stars will embark on the Sweat Tour in late 2023, stopping off at arenas across the US and Canada, with special guest, Shygirl.

It’ll be in support of Charli’s upcoming album, Brat and Sivan’s recently released LP, Something to Give Each Other.

This week (24 April) it was confirmed by Charli XCX on her Instagram account, @360_brat that more than 150,000 fans have signed up for presale tickets.

The Instagram post also revealed that there would be 220,000 tickets available to buy during the presale, so they’re expected to be in high demand.

The joint tour will begin on 14 September in Detroit and head to the likes of Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville and Atlanta.

They’ll then head to the likes of Orlando, Phoenix, San Francisco and Portland before finishing up on 23 October in Seattle.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Von Dutch”, “b2b” and “Club Classics” from Charli’s new LP and “Got Me Started”, “Rush” and “One Of Your Girls” from Troye’s album.

The pair also have a number of collabs including hit single “1999” and album track “2099”, with fans hoping for a new release ahead of the joint tour.

Ahead of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan tickets being released you can check out the full tour schedule and ticket price details below.

What are the Charli XCX and Troye Sivan ticket prices?

During the presale it was confirmed that standard and VIP tickets are priced at the following for the tour:

Seated tickets – $59.50 / $79.50 / $129.50 plus fees

General admission standing: $129.50-$163.10 plus fees

General admission early entry: $272.50 plus fees

VIP lounge: $372.50 plus fees

Premier VIP lounge: $422.50 plus fees

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 26 April via Ticketmaster.

A presale is currently taking place for those who signed up at www.sweat-tour.com. If you signed up, check your inbox for the presale link/code to access priority tickets.

There’s also a platinum and VIP ticket presale taking place from 25 April via Ticketmaster.