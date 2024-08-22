One half of world-famous gay penguin couple dies aged 11

An Australian aquarium is mourning Sphen, the gay penguin it once looked after, as is his other half Magic: penguins are known to grieve if their partner dies.

Gentoo penguin Sphen, who was 11, and his partner Magic became gay icons in 2018 when news of their same-sex courtship made headlines around the world. After the besotted birds had hoarded pebbles to build a nest during the breeding season, zookeepers gave them a dummy egg to incubate before making the decision to give them a real one.

The pair turned out to be “absolute naturals” at parenting and Sphengic (Lara) was born in 2018, followed by Clancy two years later.

Staff said Sphen and Magic, who is eight, shared a bond “unlike most other penguin couples” and could often be found together outside the breeding season.

In the wild, when a penguin’s partner dies the living one will often search for them, so staff at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium decided it would be best to show Magic that Sphen died, to help him see that “his partner wouldn’t be returning”.

Penguin-keeper Renee Howell described the moment Magic saw Sphen as deeply emotional because he started singing, with the wider colony then joining in.

“It was a very beautiful moment, the air was just filled with their singing. It showed the impact [Sphen] had on his partner and that [Magic] actually recognised his partner was there.” Howell said, The Guardian reported.

“Soon after, he became quite protective of his partner and that was a very emotional time for us, but we needed to do that in order for him to hopefully comprehend what had happened.”

Staff have never witnessed anything like the chorus of singing before, and Howell called it a “beautiful send-off” for Sphen.

Sphen and Magic raised two chicks together. (Sea Life Sydney Aquarium)

The penguin’s romance made them the subject of books and documentaries on same-sex animal couples, as well as inspiring a Mardi Gras float, be included in New South Wales’ education syllabus and feature in Netflix series Atypical.

Sea Life Sydney Aquarium said their “impact around the world as a symbol of equality is immeasurable”.

The popularity of the penguin dads meant the aquarium has been able to share important messages to a wider audience on conservation, plastic pollution, global warming and the importance of protecting wild penguins.

“The loss of Sphen is heart-breaking to the penguin colony, the team and everyone who has been inspired or positively impacted by Sphen and Magic’s story,” Richard Dilly, the aquarium’s general manager, said.

“We want to take this opportunity to reflect and celebrate Sphen’s life, remembering what an icon he was.”

Members of the public also had the opportunity to remember Sphen on a condolence message board on the aquarium’s website.

“I am so sorry for the loss of dear Sphen. He touched the hearts of so many, including mine,” one fan wrote. “I have followed his journey with Magic since the start. The story of Sphen and Magic really highlight the importance of conservation. Sphen, you will be missed.”

“Another said: “Sphen and Magic were equality icons. My heart breaks for the keepers and the whole Sea Life Sydney team.”

Someone else wrote: “Dear Sphen, you taught the world so much. We will never forget you.”

While Sphen and Magic were certainly the most famous gay penguin couple, same-sex relationships in other penguins have been documented around the world.

In 2019, lesbian penguin parents hatched a chick at Sea Life London Aquarium while the children’s book, And Tango Makes Three, is based on the real-life story of two male chinstrap penguins at New York’s Central Park Zoo.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.