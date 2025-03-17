A viral video of a lesbian penguin is being hailed as the perfect antidote to all of the bad LGBTQ+ news lately.

The clip, which is soundtracked by Chappell Roan’s recent smash-hit sapphic banger “The Giver”, shows Green Bean, a penguin at Newport Aquarium, in Kentucky, bringing her nesting partner, Randi, a toy ball.

Green Bean waddles over and drops the ball where her partner is lying. Randi then takes it in her beak and begins playing with it.

The video has had nearly 300,000 likes so far, and over 100 delighted comments from viewers. One of the top responses is a quote from “The Giver”, simply stating: “She gets the job done.”

The original poster, Samm, also took the time to respond to follow-up questions about Green Bean and Randi, including whether they’ve ever hatched an egg together.

Samm, who states in the comments that she drove for two hours to visit the penguins, explained: “They’re given “dummy eggs” because this aquarium isn’t a breeding facility, so they just get these cute little plaster eggs and they treat them like real ones and go thru their hatching cycles.”

Green Bean is also a talented painter, as are some of her feathered friends. Newport Aquarium creates artworks by allowing the penguins to run through paint and over paper, elaborating: “Enrichment is about providing animals with stimulating and challenging environments, objects and activities. It aims to enhance their activity and provides mental stimulation for the penguins. Who wouldn’t have fun stomping and splattering in paint?!”

A penguin, Blueberry, poses with her artwork at Newport Aquarium (https://aquariumworks.org/tag/penguin-painting/)

Green Bean is not the first queer bird to go viral.

You may like to watch

Last year, when Gentoo penguin Sphen died, his partner, Magic, was seen to be mourning. The pair hit the headlines after adopting two youngsters: Sphengic (Lara), in 2018, and Clancy, two years later.

In 2019, an aquarium in County Kerry, Ireland, revealed that they had two gay penguin couples.

Indeed, there has been so much news of gay penguins that former vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz even made comments about them during a speech at a national Human Rights Campaign dinner.

He said of Republicans: “Like reading about two male penguins who love each other is somehow going to turn your children gay. Here’s what I tell you, it’s a fact of life: some people are gay.”

Research has revealed that same-sex sexual activity has been identified in more than 1,500 species, including spiders, fish, reptiles and birds.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.