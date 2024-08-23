Pedro Pascal was almost drafted in to replace Joaquin Phoenix in gay film role

Joaquin Phoenix reportedly left the set of Todd Haynes’ untitled movie, and it turns out that Pedro Pascal was reportedly almost drafted in to replace him in the role.

Deadline previously reported that production for the untitled “intense” gay detective movie from Haynes is “completely dead” after a two-week limbo. The Joker: Folie à Deux star was reported to suddenly depart the “explicit” movie during filming, while producers attempted to resume the project.

Details for why the Joker star left the film are unclear, though the publication did note that “there was buzz” around the film’s “edgy scenes”.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on 21 August that Pascal’s name “has been bandied about” to salvage the untitled film, but sources reportedly told the outlet that it’s looking “unlikely” that everyone’s favourite “cool, slutty daddy” will be stepping in due to prior filming commitments.

The Gladiator 2 star is currently working on Fantastic Four and The Mandalorian & Grogu, while a talent rep reportedly told the outlet that “having two Latinos in the roles doesn’t make a lot of sense,” as Haynes had already cast Top Gun: Maverick’s Danny Ramirez as Phoenix’s love interest in the film.

Haynes previously told Variety that the film sees “a Native American character and one is a corrupt cop in LA. It’s set in the 30s. They have to flee L.A. ultimately and go to Mexico. But it’s a love story with a strong sexual component”.

Haynes also added: “It’s a love story between two men set in the 30s that has explicit sexual content that or at least it challenges you with the sexual relationship between these two men.”

Despite the discourse around a replacement actor, Deadline previously reported that “production is dead, and not paused” as movie bosses were reportedly not looking to recast Phoenix’s role.