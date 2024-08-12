Joaquin Phoenix has exited the set of Todd Haynes’ untitled gay romance film, according to reports. The film was also set to star Top Gun: Maverick’s Danny Ramirez.

Deadline reported that production for the untitled “intense” detective movie from Haynes is “completely dead” after a two-week limbo. The Joker: Folie à Deux star was reported to suddenly depart the “explicit” movie during filming, while producers attempted to resume the project.

However, the outlet has reported that “production is dead, and not paused” as movie bosses are not looking to recast Phoenix’s role. Details for why the Joker star left the film are unclear, though the publication did note that “there was buzz” around the film’s “edgy scenes”.

Plot details for the cancelled film were thin on the ground, a brief and vague synopsis read that “the movie is said to follow two men, one played by Phoenix, who are intense lovers and leave California for Mexico”.

Haynes previously teased details of the “explicit” drama, back before Ramirez had joined the project.

Speaking to Variety at the time, he said: “It’s a love story between two men set in the 30s that has explicit sexual content that or at least it challenges you with the sexual relationship between these two men.

“One is a Native American character and one is a corrupt cop in LA. It’s set in the 30s. They have to flee L.A. ultimately and go to Mexico. But it’s a love story with a strong sexual component.”

Haynes added that it was the Joker star who brought the project to his attention. “It all started with Joaquin having some ideas and some thoughts and just questions and images. And he came to me and said, ‘Does this connect to you at all?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, this is really interesting.’ And so we would just be on the phone talking and it developed into a script,” he said.

Despite Phoenix reportedly leaving the movie, he’ll next be seen in the Joker sequel, starring Lady Gaga (and reportedly, several original songs). Elsewhere, Ramirez will be back in the MCU for Captain America: Brave New World, where he will reprise the role of Joaquin Torres from the TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.