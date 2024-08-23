Sabrina Carpenter released her new album Short n’ Sweet today, along with a brand new music video for her new single from the album, titled “Taste.”

In the new music video, Carpenter stars alongside Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as they fight over a boyfriend, played by actor Rohan Campbell.

The video begins with an advisory, warning the viewer of “explicit content” and “graphic violence” followed by a view of a number of weapons. Carpenter chooses what appears to be a machete in order to go after her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend, if the lyrics are anything to go by.

Carpenter sings, “I heard you’re back together // And if that’s true, you’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissing you.”

The video tells a funny, and gory, story where Carpenter thinks she’s got the drop on Ortega but Ortega is ready for her and shoots her with a shotgun that sends the pop singer flying out of the window, ending up impaled on a white picket fence.

But, Carpenter gets her own back by throwing a knife straight into Ortega’s eye (we did say it was gory).

You may like to watch

Ortega also sets Carpenter on fire using a voodoo doll, cuts her arm off, and electrocutes her in order to get her “out of the way.” Throughout, the two girls are finding new and innovative ways to kill each other.

The literal depiction of that earlier lyric comes about clearly when Ortega starts kissing Campbell and then, all of sudden, she finds herself kissing Carpenter instead – because Ortega is “tasting” her.

It all has a happy ending though as, despite the earlier displays of gratuitous violence, the two girls end up attending Campbell’s funeral and then walk off together while complaining together about their mutual ex.

It was directed by Dave Meyers, who was also responsible for the “Espresso” music video. A previous behind-the-scenes still of Ortega and Carpenter appeared to suggest that the storyline was inspired by the 1992 Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn cult classic Death Becomes Her.

“Taste” is one of 12 songs on Carpenter’s new album, which includes her singles “Please Please Please” and “Espresso.”

Carpenter recently told Variety that the album is “the hot older sister” of her previous album Emails I Didn’t Send.

She said: “It’s my second ‘big girl’ album. It’s a companion but it’s not the same. When it comes to having full creative control and being a full-fledged adult, I would consider this a sophomore album.”