Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega recreate Psycho in ‘Taste’ music video teaser

Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortgea are paying tribute to legendary film director Alfred Hitchcock in the music video for Carpenter’s new single “Taste”.

The clip for the single, from Carpenter’s upcoming sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet which is set to be released on Friday (23 August), was posted to the pint size pop star’s X/Twitter account.

It features the “Please Please Please” singer picking up a kitchen knife before running up some stairs to where Scream star Jenna Ortega is taking a shower with a lover.

Carpenter rips back the shower curtain in a tribute to the scene in Hitchcock’s memorable shock movie Psycho – which starred queer actor Anthony Perkins – before the action cuts and she sings: “Oh, I leave quite an impression.”

Taste! Coming this Friday 💋 pic.twitter.com/3QU9cVsT21 — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) August 21, 2024

One fan responded to the clip by writing: “Oh, this gonna eat,” while a second said: “Another #1 smash hit incoming.”

It’s directed by Dave Meyers, who responsible for the “Espresso” music video, and while the Psycho reference is looking fans right in the eye, there’s also a possibility that other movies have informed the music video, too: a behind-the-scenes picture of Carpenter and Ortega feature silhouettes which seem to echo Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn’s cult classic Death Becomes Her.

You may like to watch

Fans are speculating Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for “TASTE” will be inspired by the 1992 cult classic DEATH BECOMES HER.



Jenna Ortega will also star in the music video. pic.twitter.com/HDGO3z5UPE — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 21, 2024

Short n’ Sweet is also set to be released on Friday (23 August), along with a limited-edition vinyl featuring bonus track “Needless to Say”.

It is the former Disney star’s second album with Island Records, and is already set to be supported by a tour, which will benefit the LGBTQ+ community by teaming up with PLUS1, a registered not-for-profit organisation, to introduce the Sabrina Carpenter Fund.

Shortly after the tour was announced, Carpenter unveiled extra dates.

The North American leg of the tour runs from September to November. Tickets are available here.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.