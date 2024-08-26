Lady Gaga has shared that she has “fantasized” about releasing the songs from her new album, and we wish she would make her dream into a reality.

It’s been over four years since Gaga released a new album with 2020’s Chromatica, and fans have been eager to hear a new album from the pop icon.

Of course, Little Monsters were graced with the art that is her latest musical collaboration, “Die With A Smile” with Bruno Mars. The pair released the passionate duet earlier this month, and it only served to whet the appetite of her music fans, rather than satisfy them.

The Joker: Folie à Deux actress has reportedly recorded more than 20 songs for the upcoming Joker follow-up, including “at least 15 cover songs” as well as the premise of potential “original tracks”.

And it seems that the “Rain On Me” singer has even more up her sleeve, as the star took to her TikTok platform to share a video of her dancing to her latest Gaga-Mars release. “When I fantasize about dropping all my new music at once,” wrote Gaga atop the video.

The singer danced around her dressing room, where she houses her impressive slew of awards, including her Oscar award on the mantle of her fireplace. Meanwhile, her 13 Grammys are placed on the shelves on her window.

Fans shared the same sentiment as Gaga, with one fan writing: “If you did I’d die with a smile.”

“I also fantasize about you dropping all your new music at once,” someone else added. “Do it please mama,” echoed another fan. “…and what’s stopping you mother?” asked a fourth.

While eager music fans wait for the singer’s impending release, they don’t have to wait much longer to see Gaga starring as DC universe’s most adored anti-hero Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel.

Joker: Folie à Deux lands in cinemas on 4 October.