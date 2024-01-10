Lady Gaga is back in the studio and fans are shook

Little Monsters, try not to panic, but Lady Gaga is officially back in the studio and making new music!

It’s coming up to four years since Gaga released her last album, Chromatica, and fans have been eager to hear new music from the pop icon.

And, finally, after cheering the “Rain On Me” singer on through her collaborations with Tony Bennett, a Chromatica remix, her House of Gucci method acting phase, the relaunch of Haus Labs makeup, and her casting in Joker: Folie à Deux, patient fans are finally being teased with brand new music.

Don’t panic… but Lady Gaga is in the recording studio. (Getty)

Lady Gaga gave her followers what they wanted with a post to Instagram on Tuesday (9 January) that showed her posing next to a microphone in a recording studio.

The only caption was a black heart emoji and a music note emoji, which was enough confirmation that new music is on the way to get fans excited.

On Wednesday (10 January), Lady Gaga added further fuel to the rumours that a new project might be in the works, when she posted a selfie of her in the studio, accompanied by the caption: “If anyone asks I’m at church.”

As expected, fans rightfully went wild for Gaga’s music teasers, and immediately began mentally preparing.

“Gaga is coming for a world domination,” warned one follower in the comment section.

“Oh mother is coming,” agreed a second.

“Come back, mama! We’re thirsty for new songs!” and a third rejoiced.

However, some Little Monsters are a little anxious about getting their hopes up too soon – particularly after spotting that Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) was rocking a Joker t-shirt in her second Instagram post.

“So is this [a] Joker soundtrack or LG7,” asked one concerned fan.

“We’re very vulnerable mother, please don’t play with us too fiercely,” begged another.

“Gaga’s shirt….. does it mean she’s recording the soundtrack album for Joker???” wondered a third.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out what’s going on here, since Lady Gaga has yet to confirm what she’s actually working on.

Either way, it looks like there’s some new Gaga music on the cards for 2024, and that’s surely worthy of celebrating!

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to hit the big screen in October 2024.