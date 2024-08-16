The wait is over, people. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” is finally out, and to say that their new duet is passionate would be an understatement.

The pair released their sultry single “Die With A Smile”, alongside the music video on 15 August. It’s safe to say that the duo are serving 1970s country with their matching denim outfits (look away now, Cowboy Carter stans), while the “Shallow” singer’s larger-than-life hair would give Dolly Parton a run for her money.

Meanwhile, the song itself is a dreamy ballad, harking back to the powerful vocals and musicality of Mars’ and Anderson. Paak’s An Evening with Silk Sonic album from 2021.

In the new song, both the Joker: Folie à Deux star and Mars provide enough sensual vocals to shake a stick at, while the clear-cut guitar riff is somewhat reminiscent of Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft opening track, “SKINNY”.

The “Locked out of Heaven” hitmaker dominates the first verse, while Gaga takes the reigns in the second. Throughout the rest of the song, the duo’s vocal lines battle it out for control before settling on a delicious harmony.

Ethereal backing instrumentation is reminiscent of Mars’ signature track “It Will Rain”, which sees the song through to its impressive, almost screeching climax in the final chorus.

As per the press release, the idea for the track came from the “When I Was Your Man” singer. Gaga said: Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating. I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on.

“It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There’s no one like him.”

Mars added: “Getting to work with Gaga has been an honour. She’s an icon and she makes this song magical. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it.”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” is out now.