Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp, who “hard-launched” herself as a lesbian on Saturday Night Live in January, has made it very clear that she is, in fact, a lesbian.

The “Snow Angel” singer and former Sex Lives of College Girls star had previously described herself as bisexual, and had sung about being in relationships with both men and women. But during the “Entertainment Tonight Lip-Readers” segment on Saturday Night Live on 20 January, she was casually introduced by Saltburn star Jacob Elordi as the “little lesbian intern”.

In the two months since then, Rapp has begun referring to herself as a lesbian on social media and in interviews. However, some fans continued to question whether she was just joking.

Now the singer has doubled down with a fierce post on Twitter/X, aimed at those who continue to doubt her sexuality. “If I say I’m a lesbian, I am a lesbian,” she declared. “And if someone says they’re bi, they are bi. I’ve had enough of you witches.”

if I say I’m a lesbian I am a lesbian and if someone says they’re bi they are bi I’ve had enough of you witches — RMJ (@reneerapp) March 25, 2024

Following her statement, fans have jumped to her defence and shared their own experiences of having their sexuality doubted.

“It’s straight-up exhausting having to defend who you are to people who won’t just listen and accept it,” one fan wrote on social media. “Your identity isn’t a debate topic or some theory to be picked apart, it’s your lived reality, your heart, your soul.”

You may like to watch

Another social media user said: “It’s like y’all forget sexualities can change, they’re just labels,” while a third added: “People really be out there thinking they know her better than she knows herself.”

anyways i love LESBIAN reneé rapp, all my oomfs love LESBIAN reneé rapp



pic.twitter.com/L5VqvlasJN https://t.co/2oc9UruaJL — alex 🪐 (@olsensbev) March 25, 2024

no cuz i’m glad she’s spoken up about it cuz literally who are u to tell her anything about herself ?? 😭😭 https://t.co/k8oFtvjwOR pic.twitter.com/jHvAWyrtBF — rue ☆ (@RUE4EVA) March 25, 2024

also IVE BEEN SAYING!!!! Reneé coming out (again) is not your chance to be either lesbophobic OR biphobic. thank you. https://t.co/wBvLUT5Pmw — echo 🌻🍉🦎 (@echodthrumymind) March 25, 2024

just respect they way people choose to label themselves it's not that hard https://t.co/15RWZ7Kwx8 — jack🔱 🍉 (@percyscovey) March 25, 2024

Prior to publicly identifying as a lesbian, Reneé Rapp spoke about her past insecurities surrounding her sexuality.

Speaking about her experience of joining Sex Lives of College Girls, she admitted not feeling queer enough to be in the cast. “I called one of my friends and I was like: ‘I’m straight, I think I’m straight. I can’t do this, I can’t do this’,” she recalled.

“They [said]: ‘What the f**k is going on with you?’ and [I replied], ‘I don’t know but I can’t’. I was in a panic constantly. I wasn’t [straight] but I was so freaked out by the idea of my sexuality not being finite, or people laughing at me, or me laughing at myself, that I hated my first year of filming.”

Renee Rapp (R) with fellow singer Towa Bird at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. (Getty)

Rapp, who appeared announce her relationship with singer Towa Bird at the Oscars last month, added that her imposter syndrome was compounded by gay men denying her sexuality.

“I’m doing these scenes and having gay men came up to me and be like: ‘Are you really gay?'” she said. “It f**king p***ed me off and made me second guess everything about myself. I was beating myself up so much. It was crazy.”