TikTok star Lena Mantler hits out at speculation over her sexuality

German TikTok star and model Lena Mantler has taken to social media to clear up rumours surrounding her sexuality.

Rumours within her community suggested she was gay, with the influencer saying the way she chooses to dress was just one example of what started the gossip.

In a TikTok video, Mantler said she felt she had to “clear some things up”, in the wake of all the speculation.

Addressing how her sense of style has changed over the years, she said she went though many phases, from oversized to feminine, adding that the rumour mill started to churn in a church before it was exploded online.

“Just imagine you’ve never thought about it before and millions of people tell you you’re gay,” she said. “No one ever stood up and asked me to my face what I feel.”

She went on to say that she’d been pushed away by people and felt she had no one to talk to while everyone was talking about her.

Mantler now uses fashion and social media to educate others on not judging a person solely on how they look. She said she had found a community of people on social media who liked her the way she is.

The influencer, who has now returned to church because she “loved worship”, urged people to “never judge a book by its cover” and to “wait until they say something”.

