A Texas bar has launched a “big gay beer”, to raise funds for an LGBTQ+ veteran-led charity, after its drag brunch faced a bomb threat.

The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen, in Austin, took to Facebook in June to announce that it was forced to “close for the rest of the day” and cancel its “legendary drag brunch” after they received a bomb threat. Police searched the premises and found nothing suspicious.

In response, the pub has launched “a super strong hazy double IPA, fruited to the max with pink guava, orange and mango”.

Announcing the addition of the beer to its menu, the venue’s owners wrote on Facebook that staff “got together and decided to brew the biggest gayest beer”.

Beer shows ‘continued commitment’ to the LGBTQ+ community

The post adds that the beer was created to show “our continued commitment to being a safe place for queer people, and all good, kind and loving individuals in our city”.

A portion of proceeds from the beer will be donated to Veterans For Equality, a not-for-profit organisation run by former members of the armed forces, which provides protection at events hosted by marginalised communities. The group has helped the bar with events in the past.

Last September, a federal judge struck down a law that would have outlawed drag shows in the state.

The legislation would have penalised businesses with a $10,000 (£7,500) fine for hosting so-called “sexually oriented performances”, while performers could be charged with a Class A misdemeanour, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 (£3,000) fine.

Austin-based drag queen Brigitte Bandit said the law was “clearly rooted in transphobia” and misogyny because right-wing pundits believe the “only reason anybody would want to dress to look like a woman is to be sexualised”.

