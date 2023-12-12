Drag queen celebrates drag brunch after being targeted by ‘bogus bomb threats’

Drag queen Tara Hoot has refused to let cowardly bigots get the best of her after her holiday-themed drag brunch was shut down by a “bogus bomb threat”.

The all-ages drag brunch, held at the Motorkat restaurant in Takoma Park, Maryland came to an abrupt end at around noon on Saturday (9 December) when police notified the restaurant’s manager about a bomb threat.

Stopping the event in its tracks, Hoot informed all of her guests that they would have to evacuate the building for their own safety, joining patrons and staff at the other businesses along the strip.

Drag queen Tara Hoot let bigots know she wasn’t going anywhere, despite the “bogus bomb threats”. (Fox 5)

Police scoured the scene with bomb-sniffing dogs before determining at around 2pm that there was nothing to be concerned about and the threat had been a hoax, Washington Blade reports.

This incident is just the latest in a growing pile of fake bomb threats made in 2023 by bigots protesting drag performances, LGBTQ+ gatherings, and even inclusive education in schools.

But Tara Hoot was not about to let it ruin her event or shatter the community it has created.

Posting photos and videos of the drag brunch before it was shut down, the performer made it clear to anyone who might be watching that she wasn’t going anywhere.

“Pics and video of some of the amazing staff and morning at @motorkattakoma from yesterday’s fabulous Story Time Brunch (that was cut short by bogus threats!),” the caption read.

“I couldn’t do what I do without the support of amazing venues and fans, in particular when my events continue to be targeted by bogus bomb threats.

“MY STORY TIME BRUNCHES AND EVENTS WILL CONTINUE! And I can’t wait to see all of you gorgeous humans there! Onward, darlings! Thank you for your support, Takoma Park, MD!”

The MotorKat co-owner Seth Cook made a similar statement when speaking to the Washington Blade about the bomb threat, stating: “Takoma Park is a pretty proud and resilient community. I don’t expect people to lay down and be scared by this.”

In September, a similar bomb threat was made in Salt Lake City, Utah at a drag queen storytime event.

The all-ages event that had been hosted by The King’s English Bookshop all summer, was cut short when bomb-sniffing dogs were brought to the scene and patrons were evacuated.

The month before, an LGBTQ+ community centre in New Jersey faced its own fake bomb threat but decided to go ahead with their drag storytime event, holding it at an outside space nearby instead.

According to GLAAD, more than 140 drag events were attacked or threatened with violence last year.

Events like these see drag performers reading stories to children, creating affirming and inclusive spaces where kids can be their authentic selves. But unfortunately, they are often seen by misinformed far-right figures and followers as being “predatory” toward children.

In all cases, drag performers, event organisers, and attendees have shown resilience and expressed zero interest in caving to hateful, anonymous threats.

If anything, it has proven time and time again how strong local communities are and allowed them to grow closer in solidarity with one another.