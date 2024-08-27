Bill Skarsgård has joined a growing list of actors who’ve sent queer film fans into a frenzy in recent weeks, after images of him training for The Crow dropped online.

As has become standard, when actors are in the preparation stages for a big, crime-fighting blockbuster role, a strict training regime is implemented. Luckily for internet queers, that usually involves a series of workout photos, with bulging biceps and sweaty six packs on show.

The latest addition to the thirst-trap training photo-book is Swedish star Bill Skarsgård, following in the footsteps of Glen Powell, Jeremy Allen White and Paul Mescal.

Skarsgård is starring in the reboot of gothic action film The Crow, in which he plays the eponymous hero, alongside British musician FKA Twigs.

One image and one clip show Skarsgård, who played the terrifying clown Pennywise in the reworking of Stephen King’s It, working out ahead of the film’s release last week. The pictures have gone viral on X/Twitter, showing the actor in what looks like a home-made gym, surrounded by dumbbells.

Both the image and clip show him shirtless, in grey sweat pants and a black cap, highlighting his well-defined core and ripped biceps.

Bill Skarsgård training for ‘THE CROW’ pic.twitter.com/AYJbehk3Lk — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 26, 2024

my timeline right now is basically only pictures of bill skarsgard shirtless and looking hot, i’m not complaining or anything but jesus christ — anne (@btlerpennywise) August 26, 2024

In one of the photos, he appears to be pulling down the top of the pants to show off his V-line.

Unpredictably, and as was probably the goal, the girls and gays of social media are craving and pining.

One fan in the comments proved that “sex sells” isn’t a redundant term, writing: “Just watching the movie because of this.”

God is good, but Bill Skarsgard is much more pic.twitter.com/doeYrp3ymC — 🍒 (@gfskarsgard) August 26, 2024

Bill Skarsgård on the set of ‘THE CROW.’



Now playing in theaters. pic.twitter.com/33v65EBVlY — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 27, 2024

Another said: “Let me go to see The Crow. I don’t care what the reviews are saying, I will give him my money.”

A third added: “Y’all don’t understand, I need this man immediately.”

A hot photo of Skarsgård is unlikely to be enough to save The Crow’s reputation, howevder. Having opened in cinemas on Friday (23 August), it was widely panned by critics.

Empire and The Guardian awarded it just one star, while Screen Daily, The Hollywood Reporter and The New York Times issued scathing reviews.

The Crow is in cinemas now.

