The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) has rightfully helped blind people thirst over Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein shoot by adding alt text descriptions to his images.

On 4 January, Calvin Klein shared their new campaign featuring The Bear star Jeremy Allen White in a series of stripped down photos in New York City.

The 32-year-old actor’s collaboration with the brand has seen the gays of the internet collectively screaming “Yes, chef!”

It’s a shoot that everyone should have the pleasure of viewing, and in a bid to ensure that’s the case, the RNIB added detailed alt text over two of White’s jaw-dropping shots.

Alt text, or alternative text, can be used on most social media platforms. It enables users to describe their pictures so blind or partially-sighted people can hear a description of what is featured in the image, as explained by RNIB on its website.

Taking to X/Twitter on Wednesday (10 January), RNIB reposted two images from the Calvin Klein shoot and added sensational alt text.

You may like to watch

“We’ve written image descriptions to help blind and partially sighted people decide which thirst trap is their favourite,” the charity posted, before asking people to choose their favourite.

Alt text on an image of White standing in his pristine white Kleins is described as: “A film photo of Jeremy Allen White standing in front of a red sofa on a rooftop in New York City, wearing only white Calvin Klein briefs.

“His curly hair and lean, toned physique is silhouetted against the pale evening sky. He stands with his arms by his side, smiling off-camera.”

Another of him in the same briefs and reaching up scaffolding is described as: “A film photo of Jeremy Allen White standing behind scaffolding on a rooftop in New York city, wearing only white Calvin Klein boxers.

“His curly hair, blowing in the wind, and his toned, lean physique are lit up by the sun of golden hour. He has one hand on a rung of scaffolding at shoulder height and the other on a rung above his head, as if he’s about to climb. There’s a look of intense concentration on his face.”

We've written image descriptions to help blind and partially sighted people decide which thirst trap is their favourite.



See the alt text for more 👀 and tell us – which one do you choose? https://t.co/zNpizrlVQD pic.twitter.com/gnTGCmUOvI — RNIB (@RNIB) January 10, 2024

In comments under the informative post, the charity was asked what drew them to add alt text to these images. They responded: “We thought it would make a great example of how to describe the scenery!”

Another comment sees the charity confess it’s still having an office debate about which image is best.