Agatha All Along star Sasheer Zamata hopes series will resonate with queer fans

Agatha All Along star Sasheer Zamata has explained why queer audience will be drawn to the ‘created community’ of Marvel’s witchy WandaVision spin-off.

Starring comedian Sasheer Zamata alongside Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza and more, Agatha All Along focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s WandaVision antagonist witch-without-her-powers, Agatha Harkness, as she forms a spooky coven to try and restore her former glory.

The cast is a queer fever dream, and speaking exclusively to PinkNews, former Saturday Night Live cast member Zamata reflects on why queer audiences will be drawn to the series, and the connection between the characters.

“I do think there’s a lot of queerness in witches, and being a witch, being the ‘other’, you’re cast out by nature, and you’re pushed aside for many reasons,” Zamata explains.

The parallels between a coven of witches (such as in Agatha All Along) and the LGBTQ+ community, though, extend beyond that.

“There’s something to creating your own community and using the magic within,” she muses. “The reason that you are different is the reason that you’re special.”

You may like to watch

Those differences will be front and centre in Agatha All Along, the comedian confirms – which comes as no surprise for a show starring Hahn, Locke, LuPone, Plaza and more.

“I love that the show shows so many different types of witches and so many different types of people. We have different ages, different races, different types of love being displayed. It’s really special,” she grins.

“I think a lot of people will get a lot from it, but also I hope that queer audiences like it.”

Zamata is set to originate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s live-action version of the witch Jennifer Kale, with Heartstopper‘s Locke playing witchy (and decidedly gay) familiar Teen.

Agatha All Along is set to premiere with a double bill on 18 September on Disney+. The remaining seven episodes will air weekly.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.